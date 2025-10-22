Santa Barbara Students Explore Future Careers in New Skills Lab

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara students are getting hands-on experience with real-world careers through a newly launched skills lab funded by California Jobs First.

The innovative program brings workplace learning directly into the classroom, offering interactive challenges in high-demand industries such as AgTech, aerospace, engineering, and environmental science.

Educators say the goal is not only to spark curiosity, but to help students make meaningful connections between what they learn in school and the careers available in their own community.

By engaging in practical problem-solving activities, students are building confidence and discovering potential career paths at an early age.

Teachers and program leaders hope the skills lab will inspire the next generation of local talent and strengthen the region’s workforce pipeline for future high-opportunity jobs.

Interviews featured students and teachers who say the program is already making an impact.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.