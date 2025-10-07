Santa Barbara Schools Getting Ahead with Early Reading Screenings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Starting in the 2025–26 school year, California schools will begin screening all kindergarten through second-grade students for signs of reading difficulties.

The new statewide initiative is designed to identify learning challenges early and provide support before children fall behind.

At Hope School in Santa Barbara, one teacher – who is also a parent – says early detection could ease years of frustration for struggling readers and their families. “It’s heartbreaking to watch a child lose confidence because they can’t keep up,” she said. “This law gives us a chance to help sooner.”

The screenings can flag traits linked to dyslexia, though they do not diagnose the condition.

All students, including English learners, will be tested in their primary language when available, and parents must receive results within 45 days.

Districts are also required to follow up with targeted literacy instruction, tutoring, or further evaluation for students found at risk.

Educators across the state hope this early, responsive approach will close the reading gap and ensure every child has the chance to thrive.