Allan Hancock College Students Join Congressman Carbajal For Degrees, Not Debt

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal was joined by students on the campus of Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria to celebrate the reintroduction of the Congressman's legislation to reduce the cost of higher education.

The Degrees Not Debt act seeks to increase the maximum award for Federal Pell Grants and reduce student debt after graduation.

The Education Data Initiative has revealed the average college graduate currently enters the work force carrying almost $40,000 in debt, per person.

The Pew Research Center says roughly 35% of college graduates with a bachelor's degree between ages 25-40 say their education was not worth a lifetime of debt.

Congressman Carbajal was joined by staff and student leaders from Allan Hancock College, Cuesta College, and Cal Poly to celebrate the re-introduction of this critical legislation.

