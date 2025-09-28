Santa Barbara Maritime Museum hosts Girls in Ocean Science Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum hosted the Girls In Ocean Science Conference.

Orgianizers hope event inspires girls to study ocean science.

High School girls got to go on board the Shearwater to explore the coast on Sunday.

They learned about the careers of biologists and crew members.

During their time off the coast between Santa Barbara and Goleta they participated in science labs.

They also saw dolphins.

Ann Steinmetz of the Steinmetz Foundation helps fund the event.

She said the teens searched for sand crabs before their boat ride.

"They, went out to the beach, took off their shoes, rolled up their pants, and they collected crabs. Oh, sand crabs. But the point of that was, how can we assess the beach? and one of the ways to assess the beach is what animals are there.," said Steinmetz, " It's really important that young people want to do this, want to get involved with it."

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Education Director Lis Perry enjoys watching them learn and grow.

"For us, creating a pathway for these students to have a connection to explore these careers, I think, is what I find most important for the community and these students that get to participate," said Perry.

Younger students took part in the program on Saturday.

The experience is connected to the Ocean Institute in Dana Point.

For. more information visit https://sbmm.org/girls-in-ocean-science-conference/