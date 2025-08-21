Santa Barbara Unified Students Return to Class Amid ICE Safety Concerns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Thousands of students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District returned to class Monday as district leaders pledged to prioritize both safety and learning in the new school year.

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said the district is addressing concerns from families, including fears about the potential presence of federal immigration agents on school campuses. She emphasized that staff members have been trained on safety protocols designed to protect students.

“We will use our safety protocols to ensure we validate who’s here, what is their business, and do they really have a real reason to be here,” Maldonado said. “If not, we will not allow them to take any student or family from our campus. We know that fear is real. For us, having the students participate in a free public education is our main mission.”

District officials said they have also strengthened partnerships with community groups to provide additional resources for families. Leaders stressed that fear should not prevent students from accessing an education or feeling supported.

The Santa Barbara Teachers Association (SBTA) said educators share the district’s concerns about safety but want more specific guidance. “SBTA wants to see more leadership and guidance from Santa Barbara Unified so that educators and staff are better able to support our students and families,” said SBTA President York Shingle. “While we agree that we can’t predict every scenario, we need more specific training from our district leaders so we know what we can and can’t legally do if ICE tried to enter our campuses.”

Shingle said teachers are worried current protocols could inadvertently reveal student information. “For example, saying ‘I’m not sure if that student is here today’ actually communicates that the person named is a student at the campus,” he said. The association wants training on neutral responses such as, “I cannot confirm if anyone is a student at this site.” Teachers are also seeking clarification on what actions are legally acceptable if ICE agents do not follow district protocol, including whether shutting a classroom door is allowed.

For families choosing not to send children to campus, Santa Barbara Unified will continue offering online learning options, similar to the virtual classes provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

District leaders said their focus this year remains clear: keeping students safe and supported while delivering a strong academic experience.