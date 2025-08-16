STEM Pavilion inspires students to study aviation

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Wings over Camarillo is teaming up with school and colleges to put on the STEM Pavillion.

It's where young people can learn how it feels to fly and what it takes to become a pilot.

Students including Grady Nackers, 13, said they are interested in studying aviation.

"I'm getting a lot of information and experience about a lot of flight programs and what I can do to become a pilot in the future and so I got a lot of information and i love it all," said Nackers, who attends Cabrillo Junior High in Ventura.

The STEM Pavilion is located close to the runway, so kids can enjoy the interactive learning activities and watch the air show at the same time.

The Camarillo Wings Association that puts on the show on donates to nonprofits that promote youth in science and aviation.

For more information visit https://www.wingsovercamarillo.com