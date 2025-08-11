Ventura County Community College District welcomes students back

VENTURA, Calif.-Ventura College, Oxnard College and Moorpark College welcomed freshman and returning students back to the first day of the Fall semester on Monday, Aug. 11.

They are all part of the Ventura County Community College District that now offers bachelors degrees in some majors.

In addition to being the first day of school, Ventura College is celebrating its 100th anniversary and Oxnard College is celebrating its 50th. Moorpark College celebrated its 50th back in 2017.

After classes on Monday some students bought new and used books.

One math text book was in the $200 range.

Plenty of students lined up to check out financial aid.

Isaac Morales chose to wear a suit and tie for his first day of classes.

"I always like to dress, obviously, said Morales, " I'm going to school to be a lawyer."

The college offers pre-law courses.

Ventura College's Director of Marketing and Outreach wants students to know there is still time to enroll.

"We have classes that start later in the semester and so every single month we have classes, so it is really meant to fit somebody's schedule, " said Stotler.

So t is too soon to tell if enrollment that was about 14, 500 last year is up. She said is has been rather flat.

Educators want students concerned about the political climate to know they are here for them.

Mayte Ipatzi Guevaara is the MESA Program Coordinator. MESA that stands for Math, Engineering, Science, Achievement serves first generation college students.

The Hueneme High and UCLA grad was the first in her family to graduate college and now she helps others through the Mesa Program.

She pointed out signs on campus that read " Everyone is welcome here except ICE."

Signs also encourage students to know their rights including the right to remain silent.

One of the perks at Ventura College is the library with a terrace that has an ocean view on clear days.

Due to the ocean breeze smoke from the Canyon Fire in Ventura County and the Gifford Fires in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo have not been an issue.

That's a good thing for student athletes who are already on the fields practicing.

Moorpark High grad Matthew Ramirez is on the Ventura College Pirate's Baseball team.

"I'm excited to start the year, I was a freshman here last year, so it is always exciting seeing new guys on the baseball field, also starting class, teacher's are great here, so I am just really exciting," said Ramirez.

Since students start so early, they also graduate early in mid-April.

