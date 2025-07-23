CSU Channel Islands grad isn’t letting physical challenges keep her off the dance floor

CAMARILLO, Calif.-A class of 2025 graduate remembers dancing along to her favorite artists as a kid.

Sarah Ysordia still requests their music today.

But she can’t hear the songs, and she can’t see herself in the studio mirror.

That didn’t stop her from minoring in dance at Cal State University Channel Islands.

CSU Channel Islands faculty and staff welcomed her into the dance program.

"I was scared I was not sure how the resources were going to accommodate me, " said Ysordia, "I asked Heather, she said yes can I be in this program and she said yes of course and that just kind changed the whole world for me especially accepting who you are."

Heather Castillo is a performer and the Program Chair and Associate Professor of Performing Arts at the University.

"Our motto is dance for everybody because to dance is to be human when someone tells me they can't dance that is not true."

Castillo who is an award winning dancer who has danced on television specials for Disney believes we all dance everyday when we walk and talk without hands.

"When I met Sarah I remember her shaking, she was shaking and she said; would it be okay if I came and danced and I said of course and in that conversation I said you should be choreographing, you have so much to offer," said Castillo.

She beams with pride just watching her unique student

"In the absence of sight and hearing she moved so purely from feeling," said Castillo.

The program has used fans and scarfs to help center Sarah on stage.

"Sarah has also been a great gift in just teaching us what it means to move from feeling so purely inside the gift to us," said Castillo.

Sarah translated the Star Spangled Banner in a tactile form of American Sign Language as a gift to her classmates at her 2025 graduation ceremony.

"I am emotionally grabbing the emotion of the flag and I am wrapping it around the should I am making the stripes with my arms and shooting the starts out of the air," said Ysordia.

Sarah lost her hearing and then her vision at a young age due to Usher Syndrome, but she didn't lose her balance that is sometimes associated with the inherited genes.

Sarah hopes her perseverance inspires others

"I would tell you there have been days and time i want to quit because of my disability and it kind of gets in your way but i kind of had to remind myself to take it day by day."

Sarah has performances lined up this summer including one in Las Vegas then she plans to teach dance while pursuing a master's degree.

"Remember your dreams will come, it will happen one day and it did it really did."

If she has her way she will dance with Janet Jackson someday.

And when people applaud her performance they also stomp their feet on the percussive dance floor on campus so that Sarah can feel their appreciation for her talent.

For more information about the CSU Channel Islands Dance program visit https://www.csuci.edu

