Dr. Dennis Assanis Named UC Santa Barbara’s Sixth Chancellor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, the University of California Board of Regents announced UC Santa Barbara's sixth chancellor as Dr. Dennis Assanis.

Assanis will take over for former chancellor Henry Yang, who just concluded his 31 year tenure on July 14th. Executive Vice Chancellor David Marshall was named Interim Chancellor while the search for the university next permanent chancellor was underway. Marshall will continue as Interim Chancellor until Assanis assumes his role on September 1, 2025.

Assanis is a Greek-native who previously served as President of the University of Delaware. An article published by The Current, credits Assanis with overseeing the many programs and opportunities that made the University of Delaware one of the best colleges in the United States according the U.S. News & World Report and the Wall Street Journal.

Research spending skyrocketed over 160 percent during Assanis' time at UD, and he oversaw the development of multiple interdisciplinary centers and institutes – including the creation of the Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) campus, now home to over 1.2 million square feet of new facilities and more than 3,000 professionals.

The UC Regents formally approved Assanis' appointment at their July 17th meeting.

“Dr. Assanis is the right person to lead UC Santa Barbara into the future,” said UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D. “His deep understanding of the power of interdisciplinary work combined with his energy, insight and strategic vision will blend perfectly with the excellence of UC Santa Barbara students, faculty and staff as they address the world’s most urgent challenges.”

Assanis spoke via Zoom about his personal academic journey and his excitement to begin a new journey at UC Santa Barbara.

"I always remember my late father, who never stopped encouraging me to pursue my academic dreams to the fullest as chancellor," Assanis said. "I look forward to building on the outstanding accomplishments created by Chancellor Yang and the faculty, staff, and senior leaders who have shaped UC Santa Barbara with their daily contributions and dedication."

Assanis earned his bachelor's degree in Marine Engineering from Newcastle University, and proceeded to earn three master's degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Naval Architecture, Marine Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. Assanis completed his Ph.D. in Power and Propulsion at MIT.

"Above all, [my wife] Eleni and I are thrilled to join the vibrant Gaucho and Santa Barbara communities, to make new friends, hear your stories, learn, and lead with integrity. Together, we will win and write the next chapter in UC Santa Barbara incredible story."

The Current reported the UC Regents approved Assanis’ salary at $880,000.

The search for the university's sixth chancellor concluded just in time for the 2025-2026 academic school year. Assanis will assume his role on September 1, 2025.

