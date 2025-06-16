Executive Vice Chancellor David Marshall to take over as Interim Chancellor of UC Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – University of California President, Michael V. Drake, has announced Executive Vice Chancellor David Marshall will take over for Chancellor Henry T. Yang, and serve as Interim Chancellor of UC Santa Barbara beginning July 15, 2025.

In August, Chancellor Yang announced he would stepping down from his role at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year, after 31 years of service. In a statement, Yang said, "I look forward to returning to the classroom and lab after this academic year, and continuing to support our unparalleled community of students, faculty, and staff to the best of my abilities."

Since the announcement, the search for the university's next Chancellor has been underway. President Drake oversaw a search advisory committee, comprised of university faculty, staff, students, alumni and foundation representatives, to begin to the national search for Yang's replacement.

A discussion regarding the Chancellor search was held at a UC Regents closed meeting in May. However, no formal announcement or updates have been made to the public.

On Monday, President Drake announced Executive Vice Chancellor David Marshall will serve as Interim Chancellor beginning July 15th, and until a new official Chancellor is put in place.

Marshall has held the UCSB’s Executive Vice Chancellor position since 2014, and served as the Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts for 16 years prior. As a Distinguished Professor of English and Comparative Literature, Marshall is described as a "nationally recognized scholar in the humanities."

Monday's announcement read, "David has led major campus initiatives in academic planning, faculty diversity, undergraduate education, and interdisciplinary research. His deep experience, institutional knowledge, and longstanding partnership with Chancellor Yang position him exceptionally well to guide UCSB during this transitional period."

Yang will conclude his tenure on July 14th, having served as UC Santa Barbara’s fifth Chancellor. During last weekend's commencement ceremonies, Yang said farewell to the class of 2025:

"You each carry a bold and unique story, one that will stay with you throughout your lives. The same strength and determination that have fueled your ambitions here, will serve you tremendously as you embark on your life's next chapter. There's one thing I want you to always remember, and that is how you have helped make us a better university. For that I will say thank you."

President Drake says the search for the next permanent Chancellor remains actively underway, and will provide updates as the search progresses.

