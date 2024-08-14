Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Chancellor Yang has announced he will step down at the end of the coming academic year

Image courtesy of UCSB
By
today at 10:34 am
Published 10:33 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif.— UC Santa Barbara’s Chancellor Yang announced he will step down at the end of the coming academic year.

He will be returning to teaching, research, and service as a professor.

He sent a message to the UCSB community saying, "It has been such a wonderful journey of life to serve and work with you to advance our campus, with the highest stature of excellence, diversity, and significant access to our campus…Our faculty have won so many accolades, awards, and honors across all disciplines, including, for example, six Nobel Prizes (plus one more to our alumna), National Medals, the Pulitzer Prize, and many more."

He added, "I look forward to returning to the classroom and lab after this academic year, and continuing to support our unparalleled community of students, faculty, and staff to the best of my abilities."

You can read his full statement here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Chancellor Yang
community
EDUCATION
KEYT
UC Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content