Chancellor Yang has announced he will step down at the end of the coming academic year

ISLA VISTA, Calif.— UC Santa Barbara’s Chancellor Yang announced he will step down at the end of the coming academic year.

He will be returning to teaching, research, and service as a professor.

He sent a message to the UCSB community saying, "It has been such a wonderful journey of life to serve and work with you to advance our campus, with the highest stature of excellence, diversity, and significant access to our campus…Our faculty have won so many accolades, awards, and honors across all disciplines, including, for example, six Nobel Prizes (plus one more to our alumna), National Medals, the Pulitzer Prize, and many more."

He added, "I look forward to returning to the classroom and lab after this academic year, and continuing to support our unparalleled community of students, faculty, and staff to the best of my abilities."

