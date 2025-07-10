Susan A. Andrzejewski to Take Over as CSU Channel Islands Interim President

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Starting August 4th, Susan A. Andrzejewski will take over as California State University Channel Islands' new Interim President. Andrzejewski was appointed by California State University (CSU) Chancellor Mildred García, while the university continues its search for the next permanent President.

Dr. Richard Yao announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down from his role as CSU Channel Islands' President. Yao worked as a psychologist conducting therapy and forensic evaluations before becoming the university's leader. He will now become the President of DataPhilanthropy, the giving arm of the Jeff T. Green Foundation.

"It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as President of CSUCI," shared Dr. Yao. "This campus has demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience through an era of unprecedented challenges. I have never wavered in my belief in our mission or in the transformative impact of our work."

Andrzejewski currently serves as university’s dean of the Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics. She first joined the university in 2014 as an assistant professor of marketing, before becoming interim dean in 2018 and later promoted to permanent dean in 2021.

Andrzejewski is also credited with securing more than $22 million in philanthropic support for the university to fund scholarships, faculty research and academic innovation. Along with serving as co-chair of the CSUCI 2030+ Strategic Planning Executive Leadership Committee, committee for CSUCI’s WASC Senior College & University Commission accreditation efforts, leading the President’s Task Force on Post-Graduate Outcomes, and developing the CSU’s first comprehensive study linking high-impact educational practices to graduate employment outcomes and earnings.

“Dr. Andrzejewski is an innovative and collaborative leader, recognized for advancing student success through data-informed initiatives, experiential learning and regional partnerships,” said Chancellor García. “In addition, she has been a trusted and strategic partner to outgoing President Richard Yao, demonstrating impressive university-wide leadership and undeniable strategic acumen. With her strong connections to CSU Channel Islands and outstanding professional skills and personal qualities, Dr. Andrzejewski is the ideal person to lead the university through this time of transition.”

During its July meeting, the CSU Board of Trustees will approve Andrzejewski’s compensation as interim president.

