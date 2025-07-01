President of CSU Channel Islands announces Tuesday he is stepping down effective August 1

CAMARILLO, Calif. – On Tuesday, President Richard Yao of California State University Channel Islands announced he will be stepping down from the position effective August 1 of this year.

Dr. Yao has been selected to become the president of DataPhilanthropy, the giving arm of the Jeff T. Green Foundation stated a press release from the University.

"It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as President of CSUCI," shared Dr. Yao. "This campus has demonstrated remarkable strength and resilience through an era of unprecedented challenges. I have never wavered in my belief in our mission or in the transformative impact of our work."

Before coming to CSU Channel Islands, Dr. Yao was a psychologist conducting therapy and forensic evaluations before transitioning to faculty and administrative roles in higher education.

Dr. Yao's tenure saw the successful re-accreditation of the University through the WASC Senior Colleges and Universities, the recertification of the Seal of Excelencia, the creation of cultural centers for students, a notable increase in the University Foundation's total assets -from $26 million in 2021 to over $90 million in 2025.

"After four and a half years of extraordinary collective work, I believe the University is poised for renewal and a powerful new chapter," said Dr. Yao. "Now is the right time for a fresh perspective to guide CSUCI into the future."

The University stated that information on its leadership transition will be shared in the coming weeks.