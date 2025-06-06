Nipomo High School holds graduation ceremony for Class of 2025

NIPOMO, Calif. - Nipomo High School celebrated its Class of 2025 during its graduation ceremony Friday night, the 21st annual commencement in the history of the school.

Held under a bright blue sky in the school's athletic stadium, the ceremony featured 186 seniors who were all dressed in cardinal-colored gowns.

Longtime principal John Denno began the ceremony by exclaiming the event wasn't just a celebration of the graduates, but also the parents, family and friends, as well as local elementary, middle and high school educators.

"(They) have invested in the Class of 2025," Denno said. "Our support staff, who have regularly worked quietly, humbly and sometimes invisibly for all these years, are also doing so tonight to make this celebration possible."

Denno added the ceremony was the celebration of a journey that didn't just start four years ago when the students entered high school, but actually 13 years ago in kindergarten, and for most, in local classrooms at the three Nipomo area elementary schools.

"As parents, many of you have extended your trust to the elementary schools in the Nipomo community, most of you entrusted Mesa Middle School and all of you placed your faith in us here at Nipomo High School," Denno said. "Thank you for entrusting us with preparing your child for career, college and community readiness. Tonight we celebrate not only these candidates, but our entire community of Nipomo."

During his speech, Denno announced this year's group of graduates was the strongest academic achieving class in the history of the school. He listed a number of significant accomplishments the class earned, including:

Over 77% of this year’s graduating class have challenged themselves having taken one or more college level classes through advanced placement or dual enrollment coursework.

71% have met the requirements to be considered “prepared” for College and Career Readiness by the State of California.

56% demonstrated proficiency in college preparatory coursework that educates each graduate for the complex and rigorous careers of the future.

Over 62% completed a Career Technical Education Pathway that exposes and equips them for well paying occupations that serve as the backbone of the regional economy.

Students said the class had a strong bond, especially since many of them had grown up together in the tight knit town.

"It's a close community," said graduate Emiliano Toledo Mendez. "It's not a big school. Not to many people. It's just family. It's a really bittersweet moment knowing that after four years of same thing, same place, same people, it's gone, but then you'll have the memories and it's just an amazing day."

"The class of 2025 from Nipomo High School is definitely exciting," said graduate Sophia Esparza Perez. "You've got a lot of excitement, a lot of joy, a lot of friendship, and just a big family that's super excited to graduate."