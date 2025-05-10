Skip to Content
Education

SeaPerch allows kids to test underwater robots

CSUCI contributed
By
New
Published 9:17 pm

SANTA PAULA, Calif.-Engineers and scientists of the future tested underwater robots.

The students from the Santa Paula Unified School District are taking part in a pilot program called SeaPerch pre-engineering program with Cal State University Channel Islands.

College students served as mentors at the Santa Paula High School pool this week.

If the younger students complete a pre-engineering program in high school they are automatically admitted to Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo.

The SeaPerch's coordinator comes from the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Port Hueneme.

The program is a collaboration between the Navy, the school district, the university, and Ventura College.

For more information visit https://www.csuci.edu/news/releases/2025-seaperch-program.htm

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content