SeaPerch allows kids to test underwater robots

SANTA PAULA, Calif.-Engineers and scientists of the future tested underwater robots.

The students from the Santa Paula Unified School District are taking part in a pilot program called SeaPerch pre-engineering program with Cal State University Channel Islands.

College students served as mentors at the Santa Paula High School pool this week.

If the younger students complete a pre-engineering program in high school they are automatically admitted to Cal State Channel Islands in Camarillo.

The SeaPerch's coordinator comes from the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Port Hueneme.

The program is a collaboration between the Navy, the school district, the university, and Ventura College.

For more information visit https://www.csuci.edu/news/releases/2025-seaperch-program.htm