Santa Barbara Unified School Board to consider layoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It is that time of year again when school districts are considering future cuts depending on their budgets.

Potential cuts are on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board's agenda tonight.

SBUSD must inform staff about potential layoffs in mid-March before finals notifications are due on May 15.

La Cumbre Junior High Jazz band members played Danny Boy and other songs outside before the meeting began.

Santa Barbara Junior High Instrumental Music teacher Kevin Christensen said he was recently hired so has reason to worry about last hired, first fired sentiment.

"A lot of jobs are on the line, particularly I am here for the music positions, the music in Santa Barbara has a long healthy tradition, but over the last many years there has been a steady decline," said Christensen, " and we need to be fighting to add music to add access to music and performing art for students at a time when students need connection they need belonging, they need to learn how to work together, music can provide all those things."

Parents in attendance also are concerned about the jobs being considered.

The district has some popular positions on a potential chopping block.

It's never a pleasant situation since their budget figures depend on the state.

This year the budget no longer has COVID funding.

The district has also agreed to a new contract with smaller class sizes and better wages.

San Marcos High student Naomi Voigt credits her music teachers with inspiring her to audition for Teen Star.

She won the local competition.

"If I didn't have the arts I wouldn't have done Teen Star I wouldn't have won because I wouldn't have been able to stand on the stage because arts teaches you more than music," said Naomi Voigt.

Her mother Michele Voigt is concerned, too.

"I've watched it shape a lot of people's lives including my own I am a professional painter so art is essential it is not a luxury it is culturally important to Santa Barbara, said Voigt.

She believes public schools help parents afford art and music.

Both plan to speak during public comments at tonight's school board meeting.

Grants and other funding cover mental health, so that is not a part of the recommendations.

Possible cuts to the Federal Education Department are not part of this discussion either, but could impact public schools in the future.

Your News Channel will have more on the potential cuts in the SBUSD tonight on the news.