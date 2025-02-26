Ventura School Board Approves Staff Reductions Amid Budget Deficit

VENTURA, Calif. — The Ventura Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday evening to approve staff reductions for the 2025-2026 school year, citing budget constraints.

The board approved nearly 20 full-time equivalent (FTE) reductions, impacting positions ranging from assistant principals to secondary physical education teachers. However, early elementary school counselors, secondary counselors, and teacher librarians were removed from the reduction list before the final vote.

District officials stated that many of the reduced positions were originally funded through temporary federal and state grants, such as COVID-19 relief funds.

Ventura Unified faces a projected $133 million budget deficit over the next three years, prompting the $8.7 million in reductions as part of a broader financial stabilization plan to meet California’s 3% reserve requirement.

Before the vote, hundreds of students, parents, teachers, and community members voiced strong opposition to the cuts. According to the Ventura Unified Education Association, more than 300 people attended Tuesday night’s meeting. The day before the vote, dozens of students walked out of class in protest of the reductions.

“Cutting counselors is not a cost-saving measure; it’s a direct harm to the future of our children,” one parent said during public comment.

Several speakers questioned why administrative positions and expenditures were not reduced first before eliminating direct student services.

Following the vote, board members acknowledged the need for further budget reductions and announced plans for a study session to reassess staffing models and financial priorities.