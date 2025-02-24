Dozens of high school students in Ventura walk out to protest staff cuts

VENTURA, Calif.—Budget cuts have propelled the Ventura Unified School Board to propose staff reductions.



Students walked out of class Monday, advocating for the people they say are their second family.



Over 40 staff members are on the chopping block at Tuesday night's board meeting, including single subject teachers, counselors, and librarians.



“Mr. Levin, as they were saying, he walked me through my entire college application. I've gotten into all the schools that I've applied to so far. I don't know if that would have happened without his help through that application journey,” said Reagan Berry, a high school Senior who spearheaded the walkout.



With the threat of important learning avenues like the library shrinking, students are making their voices heard.



“I just can't imagine a school without a library because of how much the world's in there,” said Buena Vista High School Sophomore Briana Elliott.



“Libraries are an essential part of what makes a public school valuable. The access to knowledge does give us power. Taking that away undermines the value of the school itself and weakens its capacity to help raise and strengthen intelligence students,” said Buena Vista High School Senior Solana Warren.



“It is really cool to hear, like, hundreds of kids chanting. Save our libraries. Like, knowing my dad is a librarian. Like, that just makes my heart so happy,” said Buena Vista High School Freshman Alexandra Levin.



The Ventura Unified School District Superintendent says the budget is taking a hit due to a loss of temporary Covid funding and declining student enrollment.



“We understand that the school board is in a difficult position. We understand that the budget cuts are not necessarily their fault and that for a lot of them, they're starting a new term and they're sort of inheriting this issue. However, we just don't think that this is the right solution,” said Solana Warren.



Board members will vote on staffing cuts Tuesday night.



That meeting will take place at 6 pm at the education service center at West Stanley Avenue.



