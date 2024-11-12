Some people heard sonic boom loud and clear following latest launch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The latest SpaceX launch from Vandenberg became a topic of conversation due to the loud sonic boom that followed.

Even retired Westmont Physics Professor, Dr. Ken Kihlstrom, recalled its being a loud one.

"It did seem a little big louder, but I didn't find it bothersome."

He can imagine others being alarmed like Julie Stender, a Santa Barbara local .

"It sounded like a big boom like a big car accident, like two cars smashing together,' said Stender.

Kihlstom who earned his his doctorate in physic from Stanford enjoys explaining the sound and put his whole body into it, making a "V" with his hands.

"A sonic boom is not because it is breaking the sound barrier, anytime the rocket is going faster than the speed of sound it is creating a sonic boom that follows on the ground behind it."

He said it's like a front of a boat on the water.

"Essentially, it is like a boat going through water and you get that bow wave that comes out sort of like creating a "V", well, in case of rocket it is creating it like this and it is the tail that hits the ground, that follows along the rocket, so the rocket will have already gone by when the sound reaches you."

Dr. Kihlstrom said that is because sound is a lot slower than light.

"You see the rocket where it is instantly virtually but the sound it behind it.

"In the case of a rocket as it is flying it is creating that build up of waves that follows on the ground behind it, so it is always behind it."

Residents miles away from Vandenberg Space Force Base are likely to see the rocket go by and then the sound will hit.

Learning about it may inspire students to study science.

"It is just fun to see a rocket launch, to see it come over the horizon, go up through the sky and then when the stage separates and they actually recover that first stage and then it keeps going, they see it south of here, they see it in Oxnard... San Diego."

People in Santa Barbara and Ventura are likely to hear the sonic boom louder than people living close to the launch.

"When it gets higher where the air is thin you don't get as much of a sonic boom as you would near the launch."

He said It probably get quieter because it is further away and higher up in the atmosphere and it has to go faster than the speed of sound.

Vandenberg invites locals to sign up for text alerts on launches here

Stender seemed interested, "I would definitely sign up for alerts so it would warn me that there is going to be a loud noise so it wouldn't be so scary and startling at the time."

People can also click here to file noise complaints with the the Federal Aviation Administration known as the FAA.

Your News Channel requested more information from the base about the sonic boom levels.