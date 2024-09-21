CSU Channel Islands nursing students take part in White Coat Ceremony

CAMARILLO, Calif.-A record number of new nursing students took part in the annual White Coat Ceremony at Cal State University Channel Islands in Camarillo.

The university admitted 67 nursing students this semester.

The ceremony that began in 1993 at Columbia has become a tradition at nursing and medical schools across the county.

"The White Coat Ceremony emphasizes the compassion and human connection from the very beginning of the training," said Assoc. Professor and Program Coordinator Arron McDolpin.

Nursing Department Chair LaSonya Davis calls it a journey that will shape careers in the Class of 2026.

"Over the next few months and years you will learn the necessary skills to deliver safe patient care, " said Davis, "There are not many professions where you can impact a life from the taking of their first breath to the release of their last."

Student Jazmin Guarardo is already thinking of giving back.

"I know our services are needed in the communities that offer free services and I will return to those when I become a nurse," said Guarardo.

Future nurses posed for photos with faculty and family after the ceremony.

Before putting on the coats, they learned and recited their oath to always advocate for patients and apply their skills to provide ethical and compassionate care.

For more information visit https://www.csuci.edu/academics/nursing.htm