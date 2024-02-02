Multiple area school districts cancel Monday classes ahead of storms

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified School District, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Guadalupe Union School District, and Santa Maria Bonita School District announced Friday that classes as well as district offices will be closed on Monday ahead of expected heavy storms.

Santa Barbara Unified School District explains that the status of classes for Tuesday, Feb. 6 will be determined on Monday and a message will be sent on Monday to parents and staff members.

Santa Maria Bonita School District and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District currently plan for their offices and schools in their districts to be open on Tuesday.

On Friday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown recommended schools across the county close as heavy storms are expected through the weekend and into Monday.

Optional independent study for students affected by the storm-related closure has been made available by Santa Barbara Unified School District.

For families with elementary students, they can fill out this form to receive independent study assignments and families with students in secondary school interested in independent study materials are told to contact their student's school's office.

The notable storms hitting the area have already triggered evacuation warnings in burn scars as well as low-lying areas and the County of Santa Barbara has set up this webpage just for the storm.

Information about additional school and district office closures will be added to this article as they are issued.