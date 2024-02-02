Santa Barbara County issues evacuation warnings for burn scar areas and some properties in Montecito

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County officials have issued evacuation warnings for the following areas:

Properties along waterways associated with the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn areas.

Properties in the vicinity of Sycamore Creek, from Stanwood Dr. down to parts of Ninos Dr., in the city of Santa Barbara.

Click here for an interactive storm incident map.

"This EVACUATION WARNING is due to an incoming storm arriving Saturday, February 3 through Tuesday, February 6 with the potential to produce flash flooding, debris flows and landslides," said the county.

The county said the warning is in effect until further notice and has the potential to be upgraded to an Evacuation Order unless there are significant changes in the forecast.

The county provided more information in the following press release:

Residents should:

PREPARE to leave: fill gas tank, gather important documents, essential items, etc.

to leave: fill gas tank, gather important documents, essential items, etc. LEAVE NOW if you feel unsafe. DO NOT wait for an evacuation order.

if you feel unsafe. DO NOT wait for an evacuation order. BE READY to leave at a moment's notice.

People with disabilities, access and functional needs should leave now.

People with large animals should leave now.

DO NOT attempt to drive while it is dark or raining, as roads may be damaged or your car may be swept away by moving water or debris.

BE PREPARED to sustain yourself and your household for multiple days if you choose not to evacuate, as you may not be able to leave the area and emergency responders may not be able to access your property in the event of road damage, flooding or debris.

Resources & Information: