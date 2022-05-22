Some CSU Channel Islands grads go barefoot

CAMARILLO, Calif.-

About 2,500 students accepted their diplomas from CSU Channel Islands over the weekend in Camarillo.

CSUCI communications specialist Kim Lamb Gregory shared video to show the commencement ceremonies "firsts."

She said It was the first fully in-person ceremony since 2019 at Channel Islands due to the pandemic.

In addition, the university graduated its first class of Mechatronics engineers.

It's a new major at the university.

It was also the first time Dr. Richard Yao presided over a graduation as a the permanent, rather than interim, president of Cal State Channel Islands.

Some tradition also made people smile.

The Environmental Science & Resource Management students graduated in robes with bare feet.

They kick off their shoes in a show of solidarity with the world's poor and to be directly connected to earth.

One graduate received three bachelor's degrees.

Daniel Quintana got degrees in applied physics, computer science and math.

He plans to go to grad school.

This year’s honorary degrees were given to Jeffrey Green, CEO of The Trade Desk in Ventura, and Peter Taylor, President of the Educational Credit Management Corporation Foundation.