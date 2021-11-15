Grand Jury: Remote learning due to pandemic left some students behind academically, emotionally

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury has released its findings on remote learning and its impacts on young students.

The report reveals all districts did a "noteworthy job" making remote learning as effective as possible for K-8th grade students.

However, math and english language arts study were not as effective in a remote setting. The grand jury said that left many students lacking both academically and with social-emotional deficits.

The grand jury findings also reveal the most affected students were those already under-performing before the pandemic began.

The overall all impact on the learning loss will take several years to be fully evaluated. The overall social-emotional effects of remote schooling on children is still being investigated.

In the meantime, the grand jury said the immediate goal for all districts should be focusing on the emotional state of their students.

To read the Grand Jury's findings, click here.