Warm welcome: SB Education Foundation buying jackets for returning students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Education Foundation is raising money to buy jackets for hundreds of Santa Barbara Unified School District students as they return to modified school campuses.

Along with other safety measures like universal masking and physical distancing, schools now are holding classes outside or in rooms with open windows and doors to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

Margie Yahyavi, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation's executive director, says principals have reached out to superintendent Hilda Maldonado about kids feeling cold and uncomfortable after returning to these modified campuses.

Some families are unable to afford suitable warm clothing for their kids, while others could use a new, well-fitting jacket for cold mornings and wet or windy spring days.

The goal is to raise $22,000 to buy jackets for 1,100 kids across the district's nine elementary schools. Apparel company Columbia has partnered with the Education Foundation to provide jackets at a discounted rate.

You can learn more or donate through this Education Foundation webpage.

