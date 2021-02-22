Orcutt Union School District to discuss potential reopening plan at Monday special board meeting

Education

ORCUTT, Calif. – Orcutt Union School District will hold a special board meeting Monday night to discuss a potential reopening date for elementary schools.

Some parents will be rallying outside the facility, to show support for schools to reopen.

"I as well as many other parents in the district feel like it is time to open," said OUSD parent Sandra Fuhring.

According the school's website, blended learning will begin as soon as possible. Santa Barbara County must be in red tier for five consecutive days and the district must get approval from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Parents will be rallying at 4 p.m.

