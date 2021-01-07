Lompoc Unified School District patiently waits to reopen in-person schooling

Education

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Unified School District is continuing to teach students over zoom in the new year.

Administrators and teachers say at the beginning of the pandemic, it was really hard to teach from home and get up to speed.

Now, they are working with what they can.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom offered a plan to reopen in-person schools in the state.

As for Lompoc Unified, schools are not ready to open just yet.

Santa Barbara County’s case rate is higher than California case rate requirements, in order to reopen in-person schooling.

“Once that rate drops, hopefully it is sooner than later, we will be ready to bring in our students,” said Lompoc Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla.

In the meantime, Lompoc Unified will continue to teach through distance learning.