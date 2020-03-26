UCSB to hold virtual commencement in June

Education

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Chancellor of UC Santa Barbara announced on Thursday that, in response to the Governor's stay at home order, the university will be holding its commencement ceremony online on the second weekend of June.

The school said this virtual ceremony will allow for the recognition of the achievements of graduating students at the end of the spring quarter in a safe way.

The university said it still plans to hold an in-person ceremony when it is safe to do so. At that time, they will welcome all of the 2020 graduates and their families back to the campus to celebrate all of their accomplishments.

"From our consultation with students and parents, and from the countless messages we have received, we are reminded just how important commencement is for our students and their families. It is just as important to us," UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang said. "Each of our graduates is special and carries a unique story of triumph. This is why we thought it necessary to share our current thinking with our community now and to affirm our commitment to hosting an event on campus when the situation allows."

You can see what UCSB is doing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus on their website here.