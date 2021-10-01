Paso Robles restaurants asked to remove parklets by Nov. 1

Economy

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The City of Paso Robles has asked downtown restaurants to remove parklets and sidewalk cafes by Nov. 1.

The temporary parklets were granted permits in June as a way to help local businesses survive the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says it will still consider individual requests to extend Parklet Permits due to the Delta variant by 90 days. If current permit holders wish to do so, they must send in a request form by Oct. 18.

If the parklets have not been removed by Nov. 1 and an extension has not been granted, the city will remove them.

Parklets have been a pandemic mainstay across the Central and South Coast with many cities continuing to allow for the modified dining areas well beyond their original timelines.