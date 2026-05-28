Two local men arrested for the online exploitation of minors after Sheriff’s Office investigations

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two local men were arrested in connection with two separate investigations involving online exploitation of minors last month.

The arrests were part of Operation Firewall, a multi-agency task force created to investigate crimes related to the exploitation of children noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Thursday.

On April 8, detectives began to investigate a 27-year-old Ventura man after he contacted a detective posing as a 13-year-old girl through an online chat forum that was specific to the Santa Barbara area detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation into the 27-year-old, he sent the person he thought was a 13-year-old lewd images and videos and requested related material in exchange shared the local law enforcement agency.

Detectives arrested the Ventura resident at his home in the 1700 block of Ventura Avenue on April 22 ad he was booked on felony charges including sending harmful matter to a minor and attempted lewd acts with a child noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old used online accounts with names unrelated to his real identity and avoided using profile photos.

Guardians are asked to closely monitor their children's online activity, discuss internet safety with them, and remain aware of the platforms their children use while online.

"If there is a chat room where kids are present, predators will seek it out," said Sheriff's Detective Francesca Arnoldi. "Parents should know that offenders often hide behind fake names, fake photos, and false identities to gain access to children online. Open communication and active monitoring of online activity are critical tools in keeping kids safe."

The 27-year-old posted his $100,000 bail and is currently not in custody added the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives participating in the task force received an online tip about a local person attempting to upload a video that contained lewd images of a child stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives identified the person as a 61-year-old Goleta man and on April 28, he was arrested at his home in the 200 block of Orange Avenue.

He was booked on felony charges related to obscene images depicting a minor and he was later released on a $100,000 bail noted the local Sheriff's Office.

Both investigation remain open and anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4100 or via email at tips@sbsheriff.org.