New Charges Filed Against Soccer Coach in Oscar Omar Hernandez Case

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) – The soccer coach accused of murdering 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez last April is now facing additional sex-related charges involving another two separate minors.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman accused 44-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino of killing Hernandez and dumping his body days later near McGrath State Beach in Oxnard last year. The murder charge is accompanied by special circumstances, occurring “during the commission or attempted commission of lewd acts with a child."

Now Garcia-Aquino is now being charged with an additional nine sex-related crimes against another victim. Public information from Los Angeles Superior Court shows eight counts of sodomy of a person under 16 and one new count of oral copulation of a person under 16.

Initial charges against Garcia-Aquino included one count of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and lewd act on a child 14 or 15-year-old for the December 2022 sexual assault of a minor at his Sylmar home.

Another felony count of assault with the intent to commit a lewd act was filed against the soccer coach from a separate 16-year-old minor in February 2024. The nine new charges stem from this same victim for alleged crimes that occurred between September 2022 and July 2023.

Garcia-Aquino is facing at least 13 total charges including the murder charge in the Oscar Omar Hernandez case.

Garcia-Aquino has reported pled not guilty to his newest charges and remains in the jail without bail. A four-day hearing begins March 27th, 2026 to determine if there is enough evidence for a trial.

District Attorney Hochman has said the death penalty could be on the table.

