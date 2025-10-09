Two Sylmar men arrested in connection with domestic violence-related shooting in El Rio

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Sylmar men were arrested in connection with a shooting in the unincorporated El Rio neighborhood of Oxnard Wednesday.

On Oct. 8, around 12:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Stroube Street in El Rio stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but investigators found a home that had been hit and were able to determine that the gunshots were associated with an ongoing domestic violence incident detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to identify the suspects who fled the area in a vehicle after the shooting and the same vehicle was spotted shortly after at a Camarillo gas station shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off southbound on Highway 101 at an "extremely high rate of speed" and the vehicle was later found abandoned near the intersection of Highway 101 and Kanan Road noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives were able to identify the two suspects as a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from Sylmar and a search warrant was issued for the home of one of the men.

Both men were eventually arrested and a search of the home resulted in the discovery of additional evidence linking the pair to the shooting explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 20-year-old man was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied dwelling, and making criminal threats and he is being held on a $500,000 bond stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Oct. 10.

The 21-year-old man was booked for being an accessory to the shooting and was later released after posting his $10,000 bond added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.