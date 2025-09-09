U.S. Citizen’s ICE arrest case could end up in Supreme Court

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-(KEYT) Aerial video during an ICE raid could be called into evidence.

George Retes can be seen standing next to his white car.

He said the footage shows what happened as he tried to get to work during an ICE operation that left a farm worker dead and sparked protests outside Glass House cannabis farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria.

“I Didn’t think it would be a problem. I didn’t do anything wrong. I wasn’t aggressive. I was just trying to let them know i needed to get to work. I’m not protesting. I’m not trying to get in their face," said Retes from his attorney's Ojai home.

After working overnights for more than six months, Retes said July 10th was supposed to be his first day on the 4 p.m. shift at the guard gate.

He wanted to make a good impression by showing up early, but he wasn’t wearing his uniform yet when he drove towards the farm entrance.

He is upset by what happened next when he said he tried to explain his situation to Immigration Enforcement Agents.

“They broke my window, pepper sprayed me, threw tear gas behind me, dragged me out, and pinned me to the ground with a knee on my neck and back. They didn’t care," said Retes.

The U.S. Citizen and Army veteran said his military training helped him keep his cool.

“The entire training process taught me to stay calm under pressure, so I knew not to fight back," said Retes.

He ending up being detained for 3 days without explanation and missing his daughter’s third birthday.

His sister’s social media posts drew nationwide attention to his disappearance.

Days later, agents allowed Retes to call his wife who he met in the military.

She drove him home to reunite with his mother and children.

The worst days of his life led to the best during their reunion.

"The greatest feeling I've ever felt was seeing my kids again and holding them," said Retes.

His story sparked protests near and far.

The 25 year old's attorney Anya Bidwell believes the case could end up in the United State SupremE Court.

“George is taking this all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary, to make it easier to sue Federal officials. There needs to be accountability. They can’t just disappear people without a remedy. That’s not right," said Bidwell.

Bidwell, an attorney with the Institute for Justice, has won cases in the high court.

She is working pro bono and calls Retes brave.

"This really is an uphill fight. Not many people are willing to take this on because, frankly, they’re afraid of retaliation," said Bidwell.

Retes is suing the Federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act, alleging unconstitutional detention.

“The reason Federal officials, like ice agents, feel so comfortable violating people’s rights is that today we have a two-track system. It’s much easier to sue state and local officials than federal officials," said Bidwell.

They have not named a dollar amount for damages, but Retes had to fix his car and missed wages.

“I still have bills to pay. I still have kids to feed. I still need to make money," said Retes.

Although he declined to say whether he voted for President Trump, he wants politicians to listen.

"There has to be better way to do this there has to be a better way," said Retes.

Retes has not returned to work since the raid.

The CEO of Glass House has reached out but his security company employer has not put him back on the schedule.

For now, Retes said he is focused on his court case and is considering other career opportunities.

Your News Channel will have his full story this Thursday at 6 and 11 p.m.