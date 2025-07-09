Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Santa Maria Juvenile Arrested on Weapon-Related Charges Tuesday

Santa Maria Police Department
By
today at 12:55 pm
Published 1:06 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police arrested a juvenile found to be concealing a loaded handgun in his waistband. An officer contacted the juvenile on Tuesday evening around 8:00pm while patroling a residential neighborhood at the intersection of Golden and Sunset in Santa Maria.

According to Santa Maria police, the juvenile was known to be on probation and was booked into Juvenile Hall on weapon-related charges.

A press release prepared by the police department says the arrest was part of an on-going effort to remove illegal firearms from individuals.

Community members with information related to weapon crimes are encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277 or provide tips anonymously by calling (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).

