Youth Soccer Coach Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Boy Found in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – The former youth soccer coach, charged in the murder of 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez, pleaded not guilty during his Wednesday court appearance.

On March 28th, Hernandez boarded a Metrolink train heading towards Lancaster, California to visit his soccer coach, 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino. Hernandez's remains were found just a few days later near McGrath State Beach in Oxnard.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman charged Garcia-Aquino with murder with special circumstances in the death of missing teenager.

Garcia-Aquino faces additional, unrelated felony charges for the sexual assaults of two separate minors: a 16-year-old who was coached by Garcia-Aquino, and allegedly sexually assaulted at his home in the Antelope Valley in February 2024 and a 2022 sexual assault of another minor at his former Sylmar residence.

Hochman alleges the murder happened “during the commission or attempted commission of lewd acts with a child," meaning Garcia-Aquino could face the death penalty if found eligible.

Garcia-Aquino has been ordered to remain in jail without bail until his next court appearance on Aug. 18th, Fox 11 Los Angeles reports.

Authorities believe there may be more victims of Garcia-Aquino in the San Fernando and Antelope Valleys. Additional victims or anyone with information is urged to contact either the LAPD Abused Child Unit at (818) 374-5415, or the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273.

