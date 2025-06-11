Wednesday morning car port fire at apartment complex on Lolita Lane ruled an arson

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews were dispatched to a car port fire at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Lolita Lane that totaled two vehicles and damaged two others that is now being investigated as an arson.

According to Santa Maria Fire Marshal Jim Austin, the car port was at the rear of the apartment complex and was detached from the residential areas, but was accessible from a nearby alleyway.

No evidence of an accident was collected from the scene of the fire were crews were initially dispatched around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday added Fire Marshal Austin.

Damage to the car port has been estimated at $35,000 and the combined total damage to all four involved vehicles was $60,000 shared Fire Marshal Austin.

Fire Marshal Austin noted that there is still an open arson investigation of a pair of car port fires at the Summergate Garden Apartments from earlier this year and that both Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Maria Fire Department are pooling resources to solve the arsons.

Anyone with information about either of the still-open investigations is asked to contact investigators at 805-925-0951 ext. 8533.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

