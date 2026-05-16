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Cal Poly shares Big West regular season baseball title after series sweep of LBSU

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Mustangs have the #2 seed in next week's Big West Championships
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Published 6:59 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The Mustangs banged out 14 hits and took control in the middle innings to beat Long Beach State 8-3 to complete the 3-game sweep.

Cal Poly shares the Big West regular season title with UCSB as both finish 22-8 in league. The Mustangs are the #2 seed in next week's Big West Championships in Irvine as UCSB held the tiebreaker after sweeping the Cal Poly earlier in the season.

Trailing 3-1 the Mustangs scored 4 runs in the fourth inning and added two more in the 5th inning to lead 7-1.

Seven different players had 1 RBI for the Mustangs who improved to 33-21 on the year.

Josh Volmerding started on the mound and left after three innings and 3 earned runs.

Mustangs relievers Troy Cooper, Brady Estes and Nick Bonn each pitched 2 innings of scoreless ball

Cal Poly won the conference tournament last year and will play their first game this season on Thursday at 6 p.m. against #3 UC San Diego. This is a double-elimination format.

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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