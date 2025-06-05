Two Minors Admit to Felony Charges following Bomb and Shooting Threat at Ventura High School

VENTURA, Calif. – Two juveniles have admitted to felony charges relating to a bomb and shooting threat at Ventura High School back in May. The threats prompted a full lockdown, and caused multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles to report to the school.

On May 2nd, school officials received a threatening phone call claiming that someone on campus had a bomb and intended to commit a shooting. It was later revealed that three minor students were involved in making the call.

Ventura County Police Department officers detained all three students on campus for a further investigation, arresting two 15-year-olds for criminal threats, conspiracy to commit a crime and false report of a bomb charges.

Ventura County District Attorney, Erik Nasarenko, announced today that the two juveniles have admitted to felony charges.

On May 21st, 2025 while in the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center, one of the minors admitted to the following felony charges:

Malicious informing of a false bomb

Conspiracy to commit a malicious informing of a false bomb

The DA's office says the minor’s legal residence is in Santa Barbara County, therefore the case has been transferred to the Santa Maria Juvenile Courthouse for sentencing. An interim hearing is scheduled on June 10th, with a sentencing hearing to follow on June 17th.

On June 4th, 2025, the second minor admitted to the following felony charges:

Malicious informing of a false bomb

Conspiracy to commit a malicious informing of a false bomb

Criminal threats

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Kevin DeNoce sentenced the minor to wardship under Welfare and Institutions Code section 602, the most serious level of juvenile probation.

“The juveniles who committed the false bomb threat and school shooting threat, have been held accountable for their criminal conduct,” Juvenile Unit Supervisor Maureen Byrne said. “These threats placed the entire Ventura High School campus on lock-down, and caused students, teachers, and the surrounding community to be in fear. School staff and the Ventura Police Department acted quickly, finding the juveniles responsible and restoring safety to the campus.”

