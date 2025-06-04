Arson Investigation and Clean-Up Underway After Apartment Fire in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Two fires on separate ends of the Summergate Apartments last Thursday have been confirmed as intentionally set, and the investigation is fluid.

Santa Maria Fire Marshal, Jim Austin, says they've been working with the Santa Maria police department since the occurrence, and have developed some leads.

According to Marshal Austin, this doesn't exactly appear to be an isolated incident, as they've been dealing with several events such as dumpster fires in the last few months.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and no residences were impacted, but the two carports must be replaced and will cost up to $75,000 each.

Ten completely destroyed vehicles will need to be replaced, along with repairs to the 8 to 10 other vehicles with varying degrees of damage – placing the overall estimated damages at $250,000.

Residents say this complicates the lives of many families who live in the complex, and officials encourage anyone with information to call (805)925-0951 extension 8533.

