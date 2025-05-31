Oxnard man arrested for assault weapon and ghost gun possession

OXNARD, Calif. – Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit detectives (SEU) arrested a 28-year-old Oxnard man in possession of an unregistered firearm Thursday around 7:00 am, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

SEU detectives obtained a search warrant for the Oxnard man's home, property, vehicles and person after an investigation in May, according to the VCSO.

SEU detectives served the 28-year-old said warrant May 29 at the 3000 block of Hemlock Street in Oxnard, detailed the VCSO.

SEU detectives found an unserialized AR-15 assault rifle commonly known as a "ghost gun." SEU detectives also found more guns, some classified as "assault weapons," magazines and ammunition, according to the VCSO.

SEU detectives arrested the Oxnard man and took him to the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the following charges under these California Penal Code sections:

27545 – [Unlawful Transfer of Firearm]

30605(a) – [Possession of an Assault Weapon]

33215 – [Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle]

For anyone with information on any crime, call the Ventura County Crime Stoppers with anonymous tips.