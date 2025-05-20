Sidewalk Memorial Grows for E-Bike Rider Struck and Killed in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A sidewalk memorial is growing for an e-bike rider.

It includes flowers, candles, and some of Joel Gonzalez's favorite drinks and sports memorabilia.

Gonzalez was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver.

The fatal collision happened after 9:30pm on Sunday night on the 1900 block of State Street near Pedregosa St.

Relatives visited the memorial on Tuesday.

They said he would have been riding his e-bike home from work at the Santo Mezcal restaurant, about two miles away on the 100 block of State Street.

Gonzales lived by the Old Mission, meaning he was almost home.

He leaves behind a young daughter and family and friends who loved him deeply.

A close friend said he is a Santa Barbara native who attended Dos Pueblos High School.

Investigators arrested 36-year-old Christina Almade on suspicion of driving a black SUV under the influence of alcohol.

Officers said she was driving without a license.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for his daughter and family.

Your News Channel will have more on this fatal collision and how you can help his family tonight on the news.