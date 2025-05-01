Arraignment Date Postponed for Man Accused of Killing Teen Found in Oxnard

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – Wednesday afternoon, a Los Angeles County judge pushed back Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino's court date, who will now have to wait until June to enter his plea.

43-year-old Garcia-Aquino is accused of killing 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez of Sun Valley. Hernandez's body was found in Oxnard on April 2nd, just five days after he left his family home to visit Garcia-Aquino in Lancaster, Ca.

The Los Angeles Times reports authorities searched cellphone data, cellphone towers, and other tracking devices and discovered that Garcia Aquino had visited Oxnard area around the time of the boy's disappearance.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman charged Garcia-Aquino, Hernandez's former soccer coach, with murder including special circumstances for lewd acts with a child.

This week's postponement is now the second time his arraignment has been delayed. Garcia-Aquino appeared in court on April 8th and entered no plea – arraignment was pushed to April 30th.

Garcia-Aquino will being held without bail and now expected back in court on June 18th.

The former youth soccer couch is facing additional felony charges for a unrelated sexual assault case of a 16-year-old, also coached by Garcia Aquino, at his home in the Antelope Valley in February 2024 and a 2022 sexual assault of another minor at his former Sylmar residence.

Hochman says he could serve additional years if convicted of the 2022 and 2024 sexual assault charges, and face the death penalty if found eligible.

Additional victims or anyone with information is urged to contact either the LAPD Abused Child Unit at 818-374-5415, or the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273.



