Crime & Courts

Man arrested for assault with ballpoint pen in Santa Barbara Sunday morning

KEYT
By
New
today at 5:26 pm
Published 5:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police Department officers arrested a man for stabbing another man with a ballpoint pen just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The assault happened at the 800 block of Cacique Street when SBPD officers found the victim with a stab wound in his neck from the weapon.

Both men knew each other and had a series of arguments before it escalated into the stabbing, according to the SBPD.

The victim asked bystanders to call 911 and was taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment, detailed to the SBPD.

The 37-year-old responsible was booked into the County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon with force likely to cause great bodily injury. His bail is set at $50,000.

Caleb Nguyen

