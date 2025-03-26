Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Santa Barbara Tesla dealership targeted by graffiti vandals

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 9:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Graffiti vandals targeted a local Tesla dealership.

People walking by the dealership on Hitchcock Road on Wednesday could see the graffiti on a sign and in the side of building.

The wall graffiti included the words: impeach Trump, lies, greed, power, and follow the truth.

A row of Tesla Cybertrucks looked untouched.

A worker at the dealership chose not to comment on vandalism.

Protests have taken place at the same location on recent Saturdays.

Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content