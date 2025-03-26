Santa Barbara Tesla dealership targeted by graffiti vandals
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Graffiti vandals targeted a local Tesla dealership.
People walking by the dealership on Hitchcock Road on Wednesday could see the graffiti on a sign and in the side of building.
The wall graffiti included the words: impeach Trump, lies, greed, power, and follow the truth.
A row of Tesla Cybertrucks looked untouched.
A worker at the dealership chose not to comment on vandalism.
Protests have taken place at the same location on recent Saturdays.