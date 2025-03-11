Santa Barbara bank robber arrested after month-long pursuit Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara police officers arrested a woman who robbed a Santa Barbara after a month-long pursuit Tuesday.

The initial robbery happened on Carpinteria Street just past 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 11 when the robber said she was armed and took an undisclosed amount of money, according to the SBPD.

Surveillance footage of the suspect showed she was a 32-year-old Jaclynn Marie Blackwell of Carpinteria, and a search warrant for the robbery was placed, detailed the SBPD.

Blackwell was then booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000 on Tuesday, according to the SBPD.