MS-13 Among 8 Groups Designated as Terrorists

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has designated eight Latin American groups, including one with a history in the Santa Maria Valley, as foreign terrorist organizations.

The designation includes Tren de Aragua in Venezuela, MS-13 in El Salvador, and six Mexico-based groups.

Trump has prioritized securing the U.S.-Mexico border during his presidency, advocating for mass deportations, deploying active-duty troops to the border, and negotiating agreements with some countries to accept more migrants.

Labeling these organizations as "foreign terrorist organizations" is unusual, as the designation is typically reserved for groups such as al-Qaida or the Islamic State that use violence for political purposes. Latin American cartels and gangs are primarily driven by financial motives, engaging in drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, and territorial expansion through violence.

The Trump administration argued that these groups' international reach and criminal activities justified the designation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday, ahead of the designations' publication, that "if that decree has to do with extraterritorial actions (in Mexico), those we do not accept."

However, she expressed support for advancing joint investigations with the United States.

"If they make this decree to investigate even more in the United States the money laundering and the criminal groups that operate in the United States, that carry out those drug sales, it’s very good," Sheinbaum said. "What we do not accept is the violation of our sovereignty."

Over the years, Trump has frequently highlighted MS-13 and Tren de Aragua in political speeches and public remarks.

Mara Salvatrucha, more commonly known as MS-13, is notorious for brutal violence and street-level drug sales.

In 2022, five MS-13 members were sentenced to multiple life terms without parole after being convicted of several killings committed between 2013 and 2016 in California's Santa Maria Valley.

Authorities indicted 18 defendants in July 2016 following their arrests during Operation Matador, a three-year investigation led by the Santa Maria Police Department that culminated in a coordinated law enforcement effort on March 2, 2016.

AP News contributed to this article.