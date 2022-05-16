MS-13 sentencing underway in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The five MS-13 gang members convicted of multiple murder and other charges are being sentenced in Santa Maria court on Monday as the nearly year-long jury trial culminates.

The five defendants in the Santa Maria trial were convicted of 10 gang-related murders that occurred in the Santa Maria Valley, and more than a dozen other attempted killings between 2013 and 2016.

The other five defendants are currently on trial in Santa Barbara because court administrators said that one courtroom couldn't accommodate all of the participants.

They were arrested six years ago in a major, multiple law enforcement agency sweep dubbed "Operation Matador."

Others arrested in Operation Matador accepted plea deals and have already been sentenced.

MS-13 is a notoriously violent transnational street gang with members mostly from Honduras and El Salvador. The five Santa Maria MS-13 defendants face the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Victim impact statements from family members are usually delivered before the judge hands down sentencing.

The proceeding got underway this morning.