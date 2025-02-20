Craig Case elderly Fraud Trial nearly ready to go to Jurors for a Decision

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara Superior Court jury will soon start deciding the fate of a noted security company owner and TV feature show host who is accused of stealing $690,000 from an elderly Montecito woman who has since passed away.

Craig Case from the Case Security company is facing several felonies including conspiracy and elderly fraud.

The money was from the estate of Constance McCormick Fearing who Case knew through some limited work assignments.

The short-term loans, with no terms, were written by a woman who had the power of attorney for Fearing.

Case obtained the loans through Nancy Coglizer. They were mostly in the range of $5,000 checks, an amount that would not trigger any red flags with banks that check for large deposits or withdrawals of cash.

Coglizer has since pled guilty for her role in handling the money and agreed to testify against Case. That took place last week in court. Coglizer did not benefit from the money exchange, which was mainly done in regular meetings or lunch settings.

The D.A. says Coglizer was battling an alcohol problem and other personal issues at the time the checks were written during frequent meetings with Case. The time frame was between 2018-2021.

The financial dealings Case handled during this time were complex. Court testimony showed he also had borrowed $50,000 from a friend and never paid it back. His taxes were also behind by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Case hosted several TV shows about food, dining, and travel which he created and aired using well known co-hosts such as winemakers, TV anchors, chefs, and philanthropists.

Jury instructions will take place Friday and the closing arguments will take place Monday morning.

(More details will be added later today)