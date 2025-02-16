Man dead after being shot in Oxnard early Sunday

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department officers are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting and killing a 39-year-old Oxnard man early Sunday morning just past 4:30 a.m.

The shooting happened at the intersection of H Street and Second Street as first responders found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds before trying life-saving measures, according to the OPD.

The 39-year-old unfortunately died at the scene and the OPD is continuing this investigation with a $25,000 reward to anyone who can find the suspect or provide information.

Those with said information can contact the OPD directly or submit an anonymous tip via the Ventura County Crime Stoppers website.