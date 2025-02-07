Fraud and conspiracy trial underway for Craig Case

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A noted security company owner and TV feature show host is now on trial for several felonies including fraud.

Craig Case is accused of obtaining $690,000 in loans with no terms from the estate of a wealthy Montecito woman who has since passed away. The charges connected to the way the money was obtained.

Case has more than 50 felony counts against him. They include conspiracy, elder financial abuse, and grand theft.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office is out to prove Case took advantage of a woman with the Power of Attorney for the estate of Constance McCormick Fearing. During that time, Case obtained the loans through Nancy Coglizer. They were mostly in the range of $5000, an amount that would not trigger any red flags with banks that check for large deposits or withdrawals of cash.

Coglizer has since pled guilty for her role in handling the money and agreed to testify against Case.

The D.A. says Coglizer was battling an alcohol problem and other personal issues at the time the checks were written during frequent meetings with Case. The time frame was 2018-2021.

In opening statements in a jury trial at Santa Barbara Superior Court Friday, Senior Deputy District Attorney, Brian Cota, said Coglizer already pled guilty to her role in the money mismanagement. She agreed to testify against Case with no deal on what would happen to her sentence when the time comes.

The defense says Coglizer is the only guilty party and she was not forced into the crimes by Case.

Court statements also show Coglizer never used any of the money.

Case has other issues involving money over the years according to the information presented in court. That includes failing to pay taxes.

A Santa Barbara Police officer also testified she pulled over Case during this same period of time when the financial crimes were allegedly taking place. The registration on his vehicle was more than a year overdue, requiring an automatic tow. During that traffic stop a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle. Case produced a Concealed Carry Weapons Permit, which court testimony showed, that paperwork was later determined to be manipulated from a previous document and fraudulent.

In addition to running a security company, Case was involved in developing various weekend TV shows involving food and wine throughout the area.

The court case is expected to go for several weeks with a three day a week schedule. As of Friday afternoon Coglizer was on the stand testifying.